Thanks to its Car Kit with foam nozzle, rotating washing brush and car shampoo, the K4 Compact Car is perfect for occasional use when cleaning moderate dirt on cars. This pressure washer with high high-performance water-cooled motor is also perfectly suited for use on garden fences, bicycles etc. and will clean them in a flash. The device performs impressively whilst still being extremely compact. Two carrying handles and the telescopic handle ensure optimal mobility. The device can also boast space-saving storage mode. Comes with an impressive equipment package: Quick Connect gun, a 6 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray pipe (VPS) with easy pressure adjustment (simply twist to adjust), as well as a dirt grinder with rotating point jet for stubborn dirt and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of dirt particles.