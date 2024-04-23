The K 4 Premium Universal pressure washer is equipped with a hose reel for maximum convenience in use and storage, and deals effortlessly with medium dirt around the house. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) simply by turning – for particularly targeted, surface-friendly cleaning. In addition to the VPS, the K 4 Premium Universal also scores with other equipment details such as the spray gun with Quick Connect adapter, the 6-metre high-pressure hose, the dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt and a water filter to protect the pump.