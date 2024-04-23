Home, sweet Home: the "K4 Pure Home" high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor - for cleanliness around the home! This machine is compact with two handles and a telescopic handle - for easy transport and space-saving storage. The extra Home Kit contains the T 5 surface cleaner for splash-free cleaning of large areas and 3-in-1 wood cleaner (1 l). This machine also features a Quick Connect gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS) with twist action pressure regulation, dirt blaster with powerful rotating pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt and water filter for pump protection. In brief: the ideal machine for occasional removal of moderate dirt, e.g. on vehicles, fences and bicycles.