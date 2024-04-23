Pressure washer K 5 Compact Home Flex Anti-Twist
The K 5 Compact Home Flex Anti-Twist with flexible high-pressure hose featuring anti-twist system. Includes the Home Kit with T 5 Surface Cleaner and Stone and Façade Cleaner.
The K 5 Compact Home Flex Anti-Twist is ideal for occasional use and for removing moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to stone walls and even SUVs, the pressure washer produces dazzling results all round thanks to its powerful water-cooled motor. The Home Kit with the 3-in-1 Stone and Façade Cleaner (1 l) and the T 5 Surface Cleaner provides splash-free and highly effective cleaning results on smooth surfaces. What's more, the device also has a trigger gun featuring the Quick Connect system. The PremiumFlex hose with anti-twist system ensures simple winding and unwinding of the hose without knotting. The VPS (Vario Power spray lance) allows the user to adjust the pressure to perfectly suit the surface with a simple turn of the hand. The dirt blaster makes even stubborn dirt a thing of the past. And a water filter protects the pump from small dirt particles.
Features and benefits
PremiumFlex hose with anti-twist systemWind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming. The PVC-free material and special construction of the PremiumFlex hose ensure the necessary flexibility.
Integrated accessory storage on the deviceConvenient and space-saving storage. The hose can be wound up, fixed in place with an elastic strap and quickly removed again ready for the next job.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent inlet
- Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Water-cooled motor and outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|354 x 308 x 520
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt Blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex with anti-twist system
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes