Pressure washer K 5 Premium Power Control Black
For even greater control: K 5 Power Control pressure washer with application consultant via app, G 160 Q Power Control spray gun, Vario Power spray lance and Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean system.
For even greater control in many cleaning situations and for different cleaning objects, the user is assisted with tips and tricks from the application consultant via the Kärcher Home & Garden app. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the selected cleaning object. The pressure can be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device further impresses with the G 160 Q Power Control spray gun and the dirt blaster. Other equipment details include the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for the fast and clean changeover of the detergent, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose and the device and the spray gun, as well as the park position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemInnovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles. For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminium
- Can be adapted to people of different heights.
- The height of the telescopic handle can be adjusted by pulling.
- Completely retractable handle for space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|414 x 306 x 588
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt Blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction