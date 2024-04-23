The 'K5 Pure Home' is ideal for occasional use on moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to stone walls or SUVs, the pressure washer ensures brilliant results with its powerful water-cooled motor. The Home Kit with the 3-in-1 stone and facade cleaner (1 l) and the T 350 surface cleaner ensures splash-free and highly effective cleaning of flat surfaces. In addition, the device features an 8 m high-pressure hose and a gun with Quick Connect. On the VPS (Vario Power spray pipe), the pressure can be quickly adjusted to the surface and set to a suitable level. The dirt grinder gets rid of even the most stubborn dirt. And a water filter protects the pump from dirt particles.