The K 7 Compact pressure washer is compact, practical and powerful. The device features a water-cooled motor and is made for frequent cleaning applications and heavy dirt around the home. Featuring two carrying handles and a telescopic handle, the pressure washer is easy to transport and can be stored in even small spaces. The Home Kit includes the T 7 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of the Stone and Façade Cleaner. The device also has a Quick Connect trigger gun, a 10 metre high-pressure hose and a water filter. Also: a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) with pressure adjustment by simple turning at the lance, as well as a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet, which even removes the most stubborn dirt.