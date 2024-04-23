Pressure washer K Mini
Kärcher's smallest pressure washer removes dirt in no time at all and, thanks to it being lightweight and a practical size, it can be transported and stored easily.
Compact and lightweight: The K Mini is Kärcher's smallest pressure washer. Thanks to its compact size and low weight, it can be transported and stored easily. The little power bundle is ideal for cleaning balconies, garden and patio furniture as well as bicycles and small cars quickly and efficiently. Its handling is self-evident: The spray gun, extension tube and Vario Power spray lance can be assembled in just a few steps. Click the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and spray gun easily and quickly using the Quick Connect system. The five-metre extra-thin PremiumFlex high-pressure hose prevents annoying knots from forming and offers maximum flexibility and freedom of movement when cleaning. A detachable accessory holder enables all supplied parts to be stored properly. When done with cleaning, the power cable can be wound around the device's stand and held in place with a clip. Due to its small size, the K Mini can easily be stored in inside as well as outside areas.
Features and benefits
Compact and lightweight deviceCan easily be stored in inside as well as outside areas. Easy to transport for flexible cleaning.
Detachable accessory holderConvenient and space-saving storage.
Extra-thin PremiumFlex high-pressure hoseWind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming. Maximum flexibility when cleaning.
cable storage compartment
- Wind and unwind the power cable quickly and easily.
- Power cable firmly held in place around the device's stand.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (W)
|1400
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|278 x 233 x 296
Scope of supply
- Spray lance extension
- High-pressure gun: G 110 Q Short
- Vario Power Jet
- High-pressure hose: 5 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Integrated water filter
- Cable storage