Pressure washer KHP 1
Compact, powerful, inexpensive: The pressure washer starting model for occasional use. For example for car washing or terrace cleaning.
Compact, light, flexible and robust – the KHP 1 pressure washer is ideal for tackling occasional, smaller cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal, for example, for cleaning vehicles, garden furniture and terraces. The full panel covering made of recyclable, impact-resistant plastic protects the drive and pump unit from dirt and damage. A safety valve also provides reliable protection from excess pressure. The device is equipped with a motor stop function which automatically switches off the motor when the spray gun is closed. The pressure washer is equipped with an injector for dispensing detergent in the low-pressure range. A large On/Off switch for easy operation and the ergonomical spray gun are further impressive, convenient features of the KHP 1.
Features and benefits
Compact, small and light device
- For simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves.
- Can be carried with just one hand.
Perfectly matched accessories
- With the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage.
- Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Air-cooled universal motor
- The pressure washer has a compact design and, thanks to its air-cooled universal motor, it is especially lightweight and therefore comfortable to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 100
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 340
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Connected load (W)
|1400
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|174 x 236 x 427
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars