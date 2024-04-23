Cistern pump BP 2 Cistern

The BP 2 Cistern with robust stainless steel housing is the ideal immersion pressure pump for garden watering using rain water from a cistern. Includes hose connection set and float switch.

The submersible pressure pump BP 2 Cistern is perfect for the use of alternative water sources for the purpose of garden watering. Plenty of drinking water can be saved with the targeted use of rain, well or groundwater. The pump housing, threaded connector and the carrying handle made of stainless steel are extremely robust. A rope can be attached to the pump for lowering, e.g., into a well. The submersible pressure pump features an integrated prefilter and a float switch, which switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, thus safeguarding it from dry running. The switching level is adjustable. A hose connection set is included in the scope of supply, with which 3/4" and 1" hoses can be easily connected to the pump. Incl. integrated non-return valve.

Features and benefits
Stainless steel pump casing, threaded connections and carrying handle
Increased lifespan and shock resistance, as well as secure transport and simple handling.
Includes pump connecting piece and check valve
Fast connection of 3/4"and 1" hoses to the pump.
Integrated prefilter
Protects the pump against contamination and thus increases its lifespan and functional reliability.
Float switch with cable fixture
  • Dry run fuse with simple switching level adjustment.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 800
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 5700
Delivery head (m) 32
Pressure (bar) max. 3,2
Immersion depth (m) max. 7
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 10
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 9,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 130 x 130 x 475

Scope of supply

  • Hose connection piece in 1″, ¾″ with hose clip

Equipment

  • Integral non-return valve
  • Stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections
  • Float switch
  • Robust stainless steel handle
  • Integrated prefilter
  • Simple definition of switching level
Application areas
  • Watering the garden from cisterns
