Garden pump BP 2 Garden
Strong and durable: the BP 2 Garden garden pump is the ideal entry-level solution for environmentally friendly garden watering from alternative water sources such as cisterns, tanks, etc.
The compact, robust and long-lasting garden pump BP 2 Garden is the perfect entry-level model to garden watering with water from alternative sources such as tanks and water butts. The pump impresses with high suction power and optimal pressure performance. The BP 2 Garden can be conveniently transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and low weight. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The device can be conveniently switched on and off using a large foot switch, thus protecting the back. The use of high-quality materials guarantees a long life. Kärcher also offers an extended warranty of five years. What's more: With an electronic pressure switch, the BP 2 Garden can be upgraded to a pump with automatic Start/Stop function. This means even greater comfort in terms of garden watering. But that's not all: The upgraded pump is perfect for the service water supply in the household.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suctionThe quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|700
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 3000
|Delivery head (m)
|35
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 3,5
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|220 x 405 x 260
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells