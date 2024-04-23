The compact, robust and long-lasting garden pump BP 2 Garden is the perfect entry-level model to garden watering with water from alternative sources such as tanks and water butts. The pump impresses with high suction power and optimal pressure performance. The BP 2 Garden can be conveniently transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and low weight. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The device can be conveniently switched on and off using a large foot switch, thus protecting the back. The use of high-quality materials guarantees a long life. Kärcher also offers an extended warranty of five years. What's more: With an electronic pressure switch, the BP 2 Garden can be upgraded to a pump with automatic Start/Stop function. This means even greater comfort in terms of garden watering. But that's not all: The upgraded pump is perfect for the service water supply in the household.