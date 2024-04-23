Garden pump BP 2 Garden

Strong and durable: the BP 2 Garden garden pump is the ideal entry-level solution for environmentally friendly garden watering from alternative water sources such as cisterns, tanks, etc.

The compact, robust and long-lasting garden pump BP 2 Garden is the perfect entry-level model to garden watering with water from alternative sources such as tanks and water butts. The pump impresses with high suction power and optimal pressure performance. The BP 2 Garden can be conveniently transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and low weight. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The device can be conveniently switched on and off using a large foot switch, thus protecting the back. The use of high-quality materials guarantees a long life. Kärcher also offers an extended warranty of five years. What's more: With an electronic pressure switch, the BP 2 Garden can be upgraded to a pump with automatic Start/Stop function. This means even greater comfort in terms of garden watering. But that's not all: The upgraded pump is perfect for the service water supply in the household.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Comfortable foot switch
Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Optimal suction
Optimal suction
The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 700
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 3000
Delivery head (m) 35
Pressure (bar) max. 3,5
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 7,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8,9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 220 x 405 x 260

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Garden pump BP 2 Garden
Garden pump BP 2 Garden
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
