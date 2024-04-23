Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home

The powerful BP 3.200 Home pump with integrated pressure compensation tank pumps inexpensive reclaimed water fully automatically throughout the house.

Low-cost reclaimed water for washing machines, toilet flushing, etc.: the BP 3.200 Home pump impresses with proven Kärcher quality and ensures a reliable service water supply in the household. This means that alternative water sources such as wells or cisterns can be tapped and used reliably and conveniently – fully automatically, with sufficient pressure and an impressive delivery rate. The BP 3.200 Home switches on automatically as required and then switches off again. The non-return valve and integrated pressure display are just as much a part of the comprehensive equipment as the pressure compensation tank (19 litres) and thermal protection. The carrying handle makes it easy to handle and transport. The pump feet can be fixed to the surface with screws to ensure that the pump stands securely. The BP 3.200 Home can be conveniently operated using the on/off switch on the pump itself. High-quality components such as the stainless steel flange and motor shaft not only look good, but also promise an extra-long lifetime.

Features and benefits
Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home: Integrated thermal protection
Integrated thermal protection
Protection function to prevent the pump from overheating.
Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home: Stainless steel flange and shaft
Stainless steel flange and shaft
Robust materials for a long lifetime.
Integrated pressure indicator
  • Perfect control and servicing.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Separate filling hole
  • Easy filling before use.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 600
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 3200
Delivery head (m) max. 36
Pressure (bar) max. 3,6
Working pressure (bar) 1,5 - 2,8
Max. suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Black
Weight without accessories (kg) 10,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 12,9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 439 x 269 x 517

Scope of supply

  • Includes two connection adaptors for G1 pumps

Equipment

  • Integrated pressure compensation container: 19 l
  • Integrated pressure indicator
  • Splashproof on/off switch
  • Thermal protection
  • Stainless steel flange and shaft
  • Includes non-return valve
  • Separate filling hole
  • Water drain valve
Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home
Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home
Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home
Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home
Videos
Application areas
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia