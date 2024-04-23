Garden pump BP 3 Garden Set Plus

The BP 3 Garden Set Plus is ready for use immediately thanks to the suction and garden hose set. The durable and powerful garden pump is ideal for watering from tanks/cisterns.

Ready for use immediately: the "BP 3 Garden Set Plus" garden pump set, with 3.5 m vacuum-tight spiral hose incl. filter and check valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) and garden hose set incl. 20 m Kärcher PrimoFlex hose (1/2" diameter) is ideal for garden watering from water butts or cisterns. The garden hose set also includes a nozzle, couplings and tap connector. The robust pump is light and easy to transport thanks to its ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are maintenance-free, can be installed without using tools and can be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is easy on the back thanks to the large foot switch. The high-quality materials guarantee a long service life. Kärcher also offers an extended five year warranty. The BP 3 Garden can be fitted to a pump with an automatic start/stop function using an electronic pressure switch - for even more comfort in the garden or for the house water supply.

Features and benefits
Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ready to use immediately
Includes ready-to-use spiral and garden hose kit.
Optimal suction
  • The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 800
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 3500
Delivery head (m) 40
Pressure (bar) max. 4
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 8,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 12,8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 220 x 405 x 260

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
  • including garden watering set

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
