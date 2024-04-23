Ready for use immediately: the "BP 3 Garden Set Plus" garden pump set, with 3.5 m vacuum-tight spiral hose incl. filter and check valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) and garden hose set incl. 20 m Kärcher PrimoFlex hose (1/2" diameter) is ideal for garden watering from water butts or cisterns. The garden hose set also includes a nozzle, couplings and tap connector. The robust pump is light and easy to transport thanks to its ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are maintenance-free, can be installed without using tools and can be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is easy on the back thanks to the large foot switch. The high-quality materials guarantee a long service life. Kärcher also offers an extended five year warranty. The BP 3 Garden can be fitted to a pump with an automatic start/stop function using an electronic pressure switch - for even more comfort in the garden or for the house water supply.