Garden pump BP 3 Garden Set Plus
The BP 3 Garden Set Plus is ready for use immediately thanks to the suction and garden hose set. The durable and powerful garden pump is ideal for watering from tanks/cisterns.
Ready for use immediately: the "BP 3 Garden Set Plus" garden pump set, with 3.5 m vacuum-tight spiral hose incl. filter and check valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) and garden hose set incl. 20 m Kärcher PrimoFlex hose (1/2" diameter) is ideal for garden watering from water butts or cisterns. The garden hose set also includes a nozzle, couplings and tap connector. The robust pump is light and easy to transport thanks to its ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are maintenance-free, can be installed without using tools and can be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is easy on the back thanks to the large foot switch. The high-quality materials guarantee a long service life. Kärcher also offers an extended five year warranty. The BP 3 Garden can be fitted to a pump with an automatic start/stop function using an electronic pressure switch - for even more comfort in the garden or for the house water supply.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ready to use immediatelyIncludes ready-to-use spiral and garden hose kit.
Optimal suction
- The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|800
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 3500
|Delivery head (m)
|40
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|220 x 405 x 260
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
- including garden watering set
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells