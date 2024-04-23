Garden pump BP 4.500 Garden
Strong and durable: the BP 4.500 Garden garden pump is the ideal entry-level solution for environmentally friendly garden watering from alternative water sources such as cisterns, tanks, etc.
The compact, robust and long-lasting garden pump BP 4.500 Garden is the perfect entry-level model to garden watering with water from alternative sources such as tanks and water butts. The pump impresses with high suction power and optimal pressure performance. The BP 4.500 Garden can be conveniently transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and low weight. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The device can be conveniently switched on and off using a large foot switch, thus protecting the back. The use of high-quality materials guarantees a long life. Kärcher also offers an extended warranty of five years. What's more: With an electronic pressure switch, the BP 4.500 Garden can be upgraded to a pump with automatic Start/Stop function. This means even greater comfort in terms of garden watering. But that's not all: The upgraded pump is perfect for the service water supply in the household.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suctionThe quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
- Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|550
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 4500
|Delivery head (m)
|max. 36
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 3,6
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|372 x 186 x 231
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Separate filling hole
- Water drain valve
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells