The compact, robust and long-lasting garden pump BP 4.500 Garden is the perfect entry-level model to garden watering with water from alternative sources such as tanks and water butts. The pump impresses with high suction power and optimal pressure performance. The BP 4.500 Garden can be conveniently transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and low weight. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The device can be conveniently switched on and off using a large foot switch, thus protecting the back. The use of high-quality materials guarantees a long life. Kärcher also offers an extended warranty of five years. What's more: With an electronic pressure switch, the BP 4.500 Garden can be upgraded to a pump with automatic Start/Stop function. This means even greater comfort in terms of garden watering. But that's not all: The upgraded pump is perfect for the service water supply in the household.