Deep well pump BP 4 Deep Well
BP 4 Deep Well immersion pressure pump - ideal for using groundwater from (deep) wells. With robust stainless steel casing, standing leg as installation aid and separate on/off switch.
The BP 4 Deep Well immersion pressure pump is ideal for using alternative water sources. It is suitable for both garden watering and - in conjunction with a pressure switch - for internal processed water supply. Using groundwater from your own (deep) well around your house and garden will save large amounts of valuable drinking water. The stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections are very robust. An integrated pre-filter and standing leg reliably protect the pump's water inlet against contamination during and after installation. The accompanying 15 m rope can be attached to the pump and thus enables the pump to be safely lowered into the well shaft. The on/off switch on the end of the cable means the pump can be comfortably and safely operated. The included hose connection set can be used to connect both 3/4" and 1" hoses to the pump without any difficulty. Includes integratedcheck valve.
Features and benefits
Stainless steel pump casing and threaded connectionsIncreased lifespan and shock resistance
Includes pump connecting piece and check valveFast connection of 3/4"and 1" hoses to the pump.
Standing leg as installation aidReliable protection against dirt when lowering and installing the pump.
On/off switch at cable end
- Convenient and safe operation of the pump.
Includes 15 metre fastening rope
- For a secure hold of the pump,
Integrated prefilter
- Protects the pump against contamination and thus increases its lifespan and functional reliability.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|700
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 4600
|Delivery head (m)
|43
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 4,3
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 12
|Minimum well pipe diameter (mm)
|150
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|15
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|105 x 105 x 710
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece in 1″, ¾″ with hose clip
- Includes 30 metre fastening rope
Equipment
- Integral non-return valve
- Stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections
- Standing leg as installation aid
- Integrated prefilter
- Option to use fastening rope
- Separate on/off switch at the end of the cable
Application areas
- Watering the garden from wells