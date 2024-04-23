The BP 4 Deep Well immersion pressure pump is ideal for using alternative water sources. It is suitable for both garden watering and - in conjunction with a pressure switch - for internal processed water supply. Using groundwater from your own (deep) well around your house and garden will save large amounts of valuable drinking water. The stainless steel pump casing and threaded connections are very robust. An integrated pre-filter and standing leg reliably protect the pump's water inlet against contamination during and after installation. The accompanying 15 m rope can be attached to the pump and thus enables the pump to be safely lowered into the well shaft. The on/off switch on the end of the cable means the pump can be comfortably and safely operated. The included hose connection set can be used to connect both 3/4" and 1" hoses to the pump without any difficulty. Includes integratedcheck valve.