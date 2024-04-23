Garden pump BP 4 Garden Set
The BP 4 Garden Set includes a suction hose set so that the durable and powerful garden pump with installed thermostat can be put to immediate use when watering the garden.
Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the BP 4 Garden Set provides the ideal conditions for comfortable garden watering from water butts or tanks. The thermal protection reliably protects the pump against overheating and guarantees maximum safety. The BP 4 Garden Set with 3.5-m vacuum-resistant spiral hose with filter and non-return valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) makes possible the immediate use of the robust, lightweight pump that can be easily transported with the ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are powerful and maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. They can also be comfortably switched on and off using a foot switch, thus protecting the back. The materials used are of high quality and the basis for a long life. An extended Kärcher warranty of five years is also possible. By means of an electronic pressure switch the pump can be upgraded with an automatic Start/Stop function.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Ready to use immediatelyIncludes ready to connect, vacuum-tight spiral hose with suction filter and non-return valve.
Thermal protectionExtra safe – protects the pump from overheating.
Comfortable foot switch
- Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suction
- The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|1000
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 4000
|Delivery head (m)
|45
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 4,5
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|220 x 405 x 260
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
- Incl. PerfectConnect suction kit
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Thermal protection
- Comfortable foot switch
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells