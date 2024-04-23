Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the BP 4 Garden Set provides the ideal conditions for comfortable garden watering from water butts or tanks. The thermal protection reliably protects the pump against overheating and guarantees maximum safety. The BP 4 Garden Set with 3.5-m vacuum-resistant spiral hose with filter and non-return valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) makes possible the immediate use of the robust, lightweight pump that can be easily transported with the ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are powerful and maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. They can also be comfortably switched on and off using a foot switch, thus protecting the back. The materials used are of high quality and the basis for a long life. An extended Kärcher warranty of five years is also possible. By means of an electronic pressure switch the pump can be upgraded with an automatic Start/Stop function.