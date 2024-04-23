Garden pump BP 4 Garden Set

The BP 4 Garden Set includes a suction hose set so that the durable and powerful garden pump with installed thermostat can be put to immediate use when watering the garden.

Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the BP 4 Garden Set provides the ideal conditions for comfortable garden watering from water butts or tanks. The thermal protection reliably protects the pump against overheating and guarantees maximum safety. The BP 4 Garden Set with 3.5-m vacuum-resistant spiral hose with filter and non-return valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) makes possible the immediate use of the robust, lightweight pump that can be easily transported with the ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are powerful and maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. They can also be comfortably switched on and off using a foot switch, thus protecting the back. The materials used are of high quality and the basis for a long life. An extended Kärcher warranty of five years is also possible. By means of an electronic pressure switch the pump can be upgraded with an automatic Start/Stop function.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 4 Garden Set: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 4 Garden Set: Ready to use immediately
Ready to use immediately
Includes ready to connect, vacuum-tight spiral hose with suction filter and non-return valve.
Garden pump BP 4 Garden Set: Thermal protection
Thermal protection
Extra safe – protects the pump from overheating.
Comfortable foot switch
  • Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suction
  • The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 1000
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 4000
Delivery head (m) 45
Pressure (bar) max. 4,5
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 8,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 220 x 405 x 260

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
  • Incl. PerfectConnect suction kit

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Thermal protection
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Garden pump BP 4 Garden Set
Garden pump BP 4 Garden Set
Garden pump BP 4 Garden Set
Videos
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia