The long-lasting and powerful home and garden pump BP 4 Home & Garden is the ideal solution for garden watering or for the service water supply in the household, e.g. with rain water.
Whether it is for watering, supplying the washing machine or toilets – the Kärcher high-quality pump BP 4 Home & Garden is perfect for the use of alternative water sources as reclaim water (e.g. rain water from tanks). Thanks to the automatic Start/Stop function the pump automatically switches on as needed - and off again later. Maximum protection included: The pump is automatically switched off via a dry-running protection and the error indication illuminates. The powerful pump is maintenance-free and impresses with constant pressure for optimal garden watering. An integrated foot switch, 2 outlets for simultaneous operation of two connecting devices, as well as sound-absorbing rubber feet, are other comfort features. The standard prefilter and the integrated non-return valve ensure reliable operation. The high-quality materials promise a long life. An extended warranty of five years is possible.
Features and benefits
Easy to use in the home and gardenReliable supply to the home and constant pressure for garden watering.
Safe and durableWith pre-filter, non-return valve and dry-run protection as standard.
Automatic start/stopPumps start and stop automatically as required.
Optimal suction
- The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Display for error control
- A suction or pressure-related fault is indicated.
Two water outlets
- Multiple uses, such as watering the lawn with a sprinkler and simultaneously watering the garden with a hose.
Flexible T connection adaptor
- Flexible installation – for optimal alignment of connected hoses.
Comfortable foot switch
- Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|950
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 3800
|Delivery head (m)
|45
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 4,5
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 38
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,85
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 540 x 373
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Automatic start/stop function
- Includes prefilter and non-return valve
- Dry-running protection
- Large filler neck
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Cord storage
- Display for error control
- Two water outlets
- Rotating noise-reducing rubber feet
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines