Garden pump BP 5.000 Garden Set Plus

The BP 5.000 Garden Set Plus is ready for use immediately thanks to the suction and garden hose set. The durable and powerful garden pump is ideal for watering from tanks/cisterns.

Can be used immediately: The garden pump set BP 5.000 Garden Set Plus with 3.5 m vacuum-resistant spiral hose including filter and non-return valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) and garden hose set including 20 m Kärcher PrimoFlex hose (1/2" diameter) is perfect for watering the garden from water butts or tanks. The garden hose set also includes nozzle, connectors and tap adapter. The robust pump is easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are maintenance-free, can be installed without using tools and can be switched on and off comfortably protecting the back thanks to the large foot switch. The high-quality materials promise a long life. Kärcher also offers an extended warranty of five years. By means of an electronic pressure switch the BP 5.000 Garden can be upgraded to a pump with an automatic Start/Stop function - for even greater comfort in the garden or for the service water supply in the household.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 5.000 Garden Set Plus: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 5.000 Garden Set Plus: Comfortable foot switch
Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 5.000 Garden Set Plus: Ready to use immediately
Ready to use immediately
Includes ready-to-use spiral and garden hose kit.
Optimal suction
  • The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
  • Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
  • Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 650
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 5000
Delivery head (m) max. 40
Pressure (bar) max. 4
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 372 x 186 x 231

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
  • Two-way connection adapter for G 1 pumps
  • Incl. PerfectConnect suction kit
  • including garden watering set

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Separate filling hole
  • Water drain valve
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
Accessories
