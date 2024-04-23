Whether garden watering with constant pressure or supplying water to washing machines or bathrooms: the durable and maintenance-free BP 5 Home & Garden quality pump is ideal for using alternative water sources for processed water supply. The automatic start/stop function means that the BP 5 can also switch on and off automatically. In case of emergency, the dry running protection switches the pump off and a fault display is illuminated. The 4-stage drive impresses with its high power, efficiency and smooth running. At the same flow rate, the BP 5 Home & Garden requires less motor output than conventional jet pumps – an energy saving of about 30%. Comfort features such as the integrated foot switch, the 2 outputs for the simultaneous operation of 2 connection devices and the sound absorbing rubber feet are joined by safety features such as the standard pre-filter and the integrated check valve for reliable operation. Kärcher also offers a 5 year extended warranty.