Home & Garden pump BP 5 Home & Garden

The durable BP 5 Home & Garden premium home and garden pump with an efficient 4-stage drive for garden watering and house water supply (e.g. using rainwater). Convenient, strong, reliable!

Whether garden watering with constant pressure or supplying water to washing machines or bathrooms: the durable and maintenance-free BP 5 Home & Garden quality pump is ideal for using alternative water sources for processed water supply. The automatic start/stop function means that the BP 5 can also switch on and off automatically. In case of emergency, the dry running protection switches the pump off and a fault display is illuminated. The 4-stage drive impresses with its high power, efficiency and smooth running. At the same flow rate, the BP 5 Home & Garden requires less motor output than conventional jet pumps – an energy saving of about 30%. Comfort features such as the integrated foot switch, the 2 outputs for the simultaneous operation of 2 connection devices and the sound absorbing rubber feet are joined by safety features such as the standard pre-filter and the integrated check valve for reliable operation. Kärcher also offers a 5 year extended warranty.

Features and benefits
Easy to use in the home and garden
  • Reliable supply in the home and constant pressure for watering the garden.
Safe and durable
  • With pre-filter, non-return valve and dry-run protection as standard.
Multistage pump type
  • Extremely energy efficient and whisper quiet.
Automatic start/stop
  • Pumps start and stop automatically as required.
Optimal suction
  • The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Display for error control
  • A suction or pressure-related fault is indicated.
Two water outlets
  • Multiple uses, such as watering the lawn with a sprinkler and simultaneously watering the garden with a hose.
Flexible T connection adaptor
  • Flexible installation for optimal alignment of connected hoses.
Comfortable foot switch
  • Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 1000
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 6000
Delivery head (m) 48
Pressure (bar) max. 4,8
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,85
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 15,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 230 x 540 x 373

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Automatic start/stop function
  • Includes prefilter and non-return valve
  • Dry-running protection
  • Large filler neck
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Cord storage
  • Display for error control
  • Two water outlets
  • Rotating noise-reducing rubber feet
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
