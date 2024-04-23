Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden

The garden pump BP 6.000 Garden is long-lasting, powerful and perfectly suited to watering with water from alternative sources such as tanks or water butts.

Water from water butts, tanks, etc. can be used by the garden pump BP 6.000 Garden from Kärcher in a convenient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly way. The compact water pump provides high suction power and pressure output. The materials used in the light yet robust pump are of a high quality and guarantee a long lifetime. The garden pump requires no maintenance, can be connected without tools and can be conveniently transported by its ergonomic handle. Other practical features: The large foot switch allows you to switch the pump on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. An extended warranty of five years is also possible. Beyond this, the BP 6.000 Garden can also be upgraded to a pump with an automatic start/stop function by installing an electronic pressure switch. Then it can also be used as a service water supply in the household.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers a warranty extension to 5 years.
Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden: Comfortable foot switch
Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden: Optimal suction
Optimal suction
The quality pump immediately draws water from a depth of 8 metres, e.g. from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
  • Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
  • Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 1000
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 6000
Delivery head (m) max. 45
Pressure (bar) max. 4,5
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 9,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10,9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 384 x 204 x 253

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
  • Two-way connection adapter for G 1 pumps

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Separate filling hole
  • Water drain valve
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
