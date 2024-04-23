Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden Set

The BP 6.000 Garden Set contains a suction kit so that the long-lasting and powerful garden pump can be used straight away for watering the garden.

Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the BP 6.000 Garden Set provides the ideal conditions for comfortable garden watering from water butts or tanks. The BP 6.000 Garden Set with 3.5 m vacuum-resistant spiral hose with filter and non-return valve (G1" connection thread, 3/4" diameter) makes possible the immediate use of the robust, lightweight pump that can be easily transported with the ergonomic handle. Kärcher garden pumps are powerful and maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. They can also be comfortably switched on and off using a foot switch, thus protecting the back. The materials used are of high quality and the basis for a long life. An extended Kärcher warranty of five years is also possible. By means of an electronic pressure switch the pump can be upgraded with an automatic start/stop function.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden Set: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden Set: Comfortable foot switch
Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 6.000 Garden Set: Ready to use immediately
Ready to use immediately
Includes ready to connect, vacuum-tight spiral hose with suction filter and non-return valve.
Optimal suction
  • The quality pump immediately draws water from a depth of 8 metres, e.g. from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
  • Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
  • Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. motor rating (W) 1000
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 6000
Delivery head (m) max. 45
Pressure (bar) max. 4,5
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 9,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 384 x 204 x 253

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
  • Two-way connection adapter for G 1 pumps
  • Incl. PerfectConnect suction kit

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Separate filling hole
  • Water drain valve
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
Accessories
