Garden pump BP 7.000 Garden
The garden pump BP 7.000 Garden is long-lasting, powerful and perfectly suited to watering with water from alternative sources such as tanks or water butts.
Water from water butts, tanks, etc. can be used by the garden pump BP 7.000 Garden from Kärcher in a convenient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly way. The compact water pump provides high suction power and pressure output. The materials used in the light yet robust pump are of a high quality and guarantee a long lifetime. The garden pump requires no maintenance, can be connected without tools and can be conveniently transported by its ergonomic handle. Other practical features: The large foot switch allows you to switch the pump on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. An extended warranty of five years is also possible. Beyond this, the BP 7.000 Garden can also be upgraded to a pump with an automatic start/stop function by installing an electronic pressure switch. Then it can also be used as a service water supply in the household.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers a warranty extension to 5 years.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suctionThe quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
- Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|1100
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 7000
|Delivery head (m)
|max. 50
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 5
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|384 x 204 x 253
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
- Two-way connection adapter for G 1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Separate filling hole
- Water drain valve
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells