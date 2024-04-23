Water from water butts, tanks, etc. can be used by the garden pump BP 7.000 Garden from Kärcher in a convenient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly way. The compact water pump provides high suction power and pressure output. The materials used in the light yet robust pump are of a high quality and guarantee a long lifetime. The garden pump requires no maintenance, can be connected without tools and can be conveniently transported by its ergonomic handle. Other practical features: The large foot switch allows you to switch the pump on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. An extended warranty of five years is also possible. Beyond this, the BP 7.000 Garden can also be upgraded to a pump with an automatic start/stop function by installing an electronic pressure switch. Then it can also be used as a service water supply in the household.