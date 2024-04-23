Home & Garden pump BP 7 Home & Garden
Long-lasting premium home & garden pump BP 7 Home & Garden with efficient 5-stage running gear for watering gardens and supplying the household with water (e.g. with rain water). Easy, strong, safe!
Whether it is for consistently pressurised watering of the garden, or for supplying water to your washing machine or toilet: The long-lasting and maintenance-free quality pump BP 7 Home & Garden is ideally suited for utilising alternative water sources to supply reclaim water. The BP 7 switches itself on independently thanks to the automatic start/stop function – and then back off again. In an emergency, the dry-running protection feature switches the pump off, an error indication will light up. The 5-stage running gear impresses with its high performance, efficiency and quiet operation. The BP 7 Home & Garden requires a lower motor rating than conventional jet pumps with the same flow rate – energy saving: approx. 30 per cent. This pump is distinguished not only by its comfort features such as the integrated foot switch, two outlets for simultaneous operation of two connected devices and noise-absorbing rubber feet, but also by its safety features, such as the standard prefilter and the integrated non-return valve for reliable operation. Kärcher offers an extended warranty of 5 years.
Features and benefits
Easy to use in the home and garden
- Reliable supply in the home and constant pressure for watering the garden.
Safe and durable
- With pre-filter, non-return valve and dry-run protection as standard.
Multistage pump type
- Extremely energy efficient and whisper quiet.
Automatic start/stop function
- Pumps start and stop automatically as required.
Optimal suction
- The quality pump immediately draws water from a depth of 8 metres, e.g. from a cistern.
Display for error control
- A suction or pressure-related fault is indicated.
Two water outlets
- Multiple application: E.g. lawn irrigation with sprinklers and simultaneous watering with garden sprayers.
Flexible T connection adaptor
- Flexible installation for optimal alignment of connected hoses.
Comfortable foot switch
- Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|1200
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 6000
|Delivery head (m)
|60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 6
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,85
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 540 x 373
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Automatic start/stop function
- Includes prefilter and non-return valve
- Dry-running protection
- Large filler neck
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Cord storage
- Display for error control
- Two water outlets
- Rotating noise-reducing rubber feet
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines