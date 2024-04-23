Submersible dirty water pump SP 1 Dirt
Robust and reliable: the SP 1 Dirt submersible pump with a pump capacity of max. 5,500 l/h with float switch is the compact entry-level pump for pumping out and circulating dirty water.
With a maximum pump capacity of 5,500 litres per hour, the SP 1 Dirt is the perfect entry-level model for quickly pumping out and circulating water from water butts and garden ponds. It reliably pumps clean or dirty water with dirt particles up to 20 millimetres in size. For larger dirt particles, an optional prefilter can be attached which protects the pump impeller against blockages, e.g. resulting from branches. The slide ring sealing, which is familiar from the professional sector, is installed in all submersible pumps and guarantees an extra-long lifespan for the pump. An extended 5 year guarantee is also available. Furthermore, the submersible dirty water pump is equipped with a float switch, which switches the pump on and off according to the water level, protecting it against dry running. And thanks to the possibility of attaching the float switch, the pump can be operated even at low water levels, down to a residual water level of 25 millimetres. Also practical: The Quick Connect connection thread enables the particularly quick and uncomplicated connection of 1 1/4" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Float switchSwitches the pump on and off again according to the water level, preventing dry running.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1 1/4" hoses to the pump.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|250
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 5500
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|4,5
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,45
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 20
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|25
|Residual water height (mm)
|25
|Connection thread
|G1
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|229 x 238 x 303
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: 1 1/4''
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Float switch
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.
Videos
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds