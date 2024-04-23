Larger water volumes are their speciality: The dirty water pump SP 16,000 Dirt with a maximum output of 16,000 l/h reliably pumps dirty water with up to 20 mm dirt particles, e.g., from garden ponds or flooded basements. In the case of heavy dirt an optional prefilter protects against blockages. The slide ring sealing known from the Professional range is installed for a longer lifetime. The submersible pump has a float switch for automatic activation and deactivation. The float is also affixed to a rail and can be vertically adjusted for pumping at a low level. In manual mode it can even pump out down to a residual water level of 25 mm. And the Quick Connect connection thread enables the quick and simple connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.