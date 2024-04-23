Flat suction submersible pump SP 17.000 Flat Level Sensor
Perfect for max. 17,000 litres of clean water per hour: The powerful submersible pump SP 17,000 Flat Level Sensor with 1 mm flat pick-up, level sensor and Automatic/Manual switch. Includes prefilter.
The most powerful submersible clear water pump from Kärcher pumps out up to 17,000 litres of clear to slightly contaminated water per hour and is therefore perfect for pools, drainage shafts and water damage in the building. The use of the stainless steel prefilter included in the scope of delivery is recommended for heavier contamination and to protect the pump impeller. The robust stainless steel housing as well as the slide ring sealing make the pump particularly durable. There is even the option to extend the warranty to five years. The flat-suction submersible pump is equipped with an infinitely variable level sensor, which starts the pump immediately upon contact with water. The SP 17,000 Flat Level Sensor also has foldable support feet, whereby the submersible pump starts at a water level of 7 mm. With the switch the pump can be set to continuous operation in Manual mode. It reliably pumps water away down to a residual water level of 1 millimetre – both during continuous operation and in automatic mode, when the level sensor is set accordingly. The Quick Connect connection thread also enables the very simple connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Level SensorFor continuously variable definition of the switch-on and switch-off points of the pumps.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Foldable legs
- Switching from normal operation with a higher capacity to 1 mm flat pick-up with a mop dry result.
Automatic venting
- The pump reliably starts working in manual mode from a water level of 7 cm.
Auto/manual switch
- For switching between automatic and manual mode.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach stainless steel prefilter
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|550
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 17000
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|9
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,9
|Flat pick-up to a depth of (mm)
|1
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 5
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|After-running time (s)
|15
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|1
|Residual water height (mm)
|1
|Connection thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|238 x 293 x 356
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,3
Scope of supply
- Removable stainless steel pre-filter
- Hose connection piece: 1'', 1 1/4'', 1 1/2'' incl. non-return valve
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Switch on the pump
- Switch to flat pick-up
- Level sensor: Continuous switching level definition
- Ceramic face seal.
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
Videos
Application areas
- Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
- Pumping water from pools
- Installation in drainage shaft