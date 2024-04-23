The most powerful submersible clear water pump from Kärcher pumps out up to 17,000 litres of clear to slightly contaminated water per hour and is therefore perfect for pools, drainage shafts and water damage in the building. The use of the stainless steel prefilter included in the scope of delivery is recommended for heavier contamination and to protect the pump impeller. The robust stainless steel housing as well as the slide ring sealing make the pump particularly durable. There is even the option to extend the warranty to five years. The flat-suction submersible pump is equipped with an infinitely variable level sensor, which starts the pump immediately upon contact with water. The SP 17,000 Flat Level Sensor also has foldable support feet, whereby the submersible pump starts at a water level of 7 mm. With the switch the pump can be set to continuous operation in Manual mode. It reliably pumps water away down to a residual water level of 1 millimetre – both during continuous operation and in automatic mode, when the level sensor is set accordingly. The Quick Connect connection thread also enables the very simple connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.