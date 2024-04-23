Flat suction submersible pump SP 2 Flat
Copes with up to 6,000 l/h and pumps out water down to 1 mm, leaving the surface mop dry: The SP 2 Flat submersible flat suction pump is the compact entry-level pump for clear to lightly contaminated water.
The SP 2 Flat submersible flat pick-up suction pump reliably helps to pump out clear to lightly contaminated water with dirt particles up to 5 millimetres in size. With up to 6,000 l/h, it is ideal for draining smaller pools or cellars flooded due to the ingress of groundwater or washing machine leaks. A robust slide ring sealing makes the pump extra long-lasting. An extended 5 year warranty is also available. A float switch switches the pump on and off automatically according to the water level, preventing dry running. And thanks to the possibility of attaching the float switch, it can also be used at low water levels in continuous operation. The SP 2 Flat also features foldable legs, which can be folded in order to achieve a higher capacity. When the legs are folded up, the submersible clear water pump starts at a water level as low as 7 millimetres and pumps in continuous operation down to 1 millimetre, leaving the surface mop dry. And the Quick Connect connection thread allows 1 1/4" hoses to be quickly and easily connected.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Float switchSwitches the pump on and off again according to the water level, preventing dry running.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1 1/4" hoses to the pump.
Foldable legs
- Switching from normal operation with a higher capacity to 1 mm flat pick-up with a mop dry result.
Automatic venting
- The pump starts working in manual mode from a water level of 7 mm.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|250
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 6000
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|5
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,5
|Flat pick-up to a depth of (mm)
|1
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 5
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|1
|Residual water height (mm)
|1
|Connection thread
|G1
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|227 x 240 x 262
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,6
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: 1 1/4''
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Switch to flat pick-up
- Float switch
- Ceramic face seal.
Videos
Application areas
- Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
- Pumping water from pools