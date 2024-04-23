The SP 2 Flat submersible flat pick-up suction pump reliably helps to pump out clear to lightly contaminated water with dirt particles up to 5 millimetres in size. With up to 6,000 l/h, it is ideal for draining smaller pools or cellars flooded due to the ingress of groundwater or washing machine leaks. A robust slide ring sealing makes the pump extra long-lasting. An extended 5 year warranty is also available. A float switch switches the pump on and off automatically according to the water level, preventing dry running. And thanks to the possibility of attaching the float switch, it can also be used at low water levels in continuous operation. The SP 2 Flat also features foldable legs, which can be folded in order to achieve a higher capacity. When the legs are folded up, the submersible clear water pump starts at a water level as low as 7 millimetres and pumps in continuous operation down to 1 millimetre, leaving the surface mop dry. And the Quick Connect connection thread allows 1 1/4" hoses to be quickly and easily connected.