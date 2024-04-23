Submersible dirty water pump SP 3 Dirt
Reliably pump out and circulate clear and dirty water with a pump capacity of up to 7,000 l/h: with the compact and robust SP 3 Dirt dirty water pump with float switch.
Quickly pumping out water butts and garden ponds is no problem for the SP 3 Dirt submersible pump with a pump capacity of up to 7,000 litres per hour. It reliably pumps clean or dirty water with dirt particles up to 20 millimetres in size. An optional prefilter protects the pump impeller where dirt particles are larger than this. Furthermore, the submersible dirty water pump is equipped with a float switch, which switches the pump on and off according to the water level, protecting it against dry running. The float switch can be fixed so that the pump can be operated manually even at low water levels, down to a residual water level of 25 millimetres. Further extras: the robust slide ring sealing for an extra-long lifetime, the possibility of extending the warranty to 5 years and the Quick Connect connection thread for quick connection of 1 1/4" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Float switchSwitches the pump on and off again according to the water level, preventing dry running.
Quick ConnectFor quick and uncomplicated connection of 1 1/4" hoses to the pump.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|350
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 7000
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|6
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,6
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 20
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|25
|Residual water height (mm)
|25
|Connection thread
|G1
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|229 x 238 x 303
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: 1 1/4''
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Float switch
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.
Videos
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding