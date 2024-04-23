Quickly pumping out water butts and garden ponds is no problem for the SP 3 Dirt submersible pump with a pump capacity of up to 7,000 litres per hour. It reliably pumps clean or dirty water with dirt particles up to 20 millimetres in size. An optional prefilter protects the pump impeller where dirt particles are larger than this. Furthermore, the submersible dirty water pump is equipped with a float switch, which switches the pump on and off according to the water level, protecting it against dry running. The float switch can be fixed so that the pump can be operated manually even at low water levels, down to a residual water level of 25 millimetres. Further extras: the robust slide ring sealing for an extra-long lifetime, the possibility of extending the warranty to 5 years and the Quick Connect connection thread for quick connection of 1 1/4" hoses.