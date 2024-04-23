Thanks to the 2-in-1 function, the robust SP 5 Dual submersible pump can be used for both clean and dirty water and reliably pumps out dirty water containing dirt particles up to 20 mm in diameter. Moreover, the variable filter basket can very quickly be switched from the dirty water setting to flat pick-up for mop-dry results down to 1 mm. With a maximum capacity of 9500 l/h, the SP 5 Dual is perfect for pumping out water from flooded cellars, garden ponds and pools. The slide ring sealing – a tried and tested solution from our professional range – ensures that the pump has a particularly long lifetime. It can be switched on and off automatically via a float switch. The float is also affixed to a rail and can be vertically adjusted for pumping at a low level. The 1 1/4" hoses can be quickly and simply connected via the Quick Connect connection threads.