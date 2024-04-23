The powerful submersible clear water pump from Kärcher pumps up to 14,000 litres of clear to lightly contaminated water per hour and is perfect for pools, drainage shafts and water damage in the house and cellar. For heavier contamination and to protect the pump impeller, use of the included stainless steel prefilter is recommended. The robust stainless steel casing and the slide ring sealing make the pump especially long-lasting. You also have the option of extending your guarantee to 5 years. The flat pick-up submersible pump can be adjusted with an continuously variable level sensor, which starts the pump immediately upon contact with water. Additionally, the SP 6 Flat Inox features foldable legs, allowing the submersible pump to start with a water level as low as 7 millimetres. With the switch, the pump can be set to continuous operation in manual mode. It pumps down to a residual mop dry water level of 1 millimetre in both continuous operation and in automatic mode, depending on setting of the level sensor. Furthermore, the Quick Connect connection thread enables quick and easy connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.