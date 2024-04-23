Flat suction submersible pump SP 6 Flat Inox
Ideal for max. 14,000 litres of clear water per hour: the powerful SP 6 Flat Inox submersible pump with 1 mm flat pick-up, level sensor and auto/manual switch. Includes prefilter.
The powerful submersible clear water pump from Kärcher pumps up to 14,000 litres of clear to lightly contaminated water per hour and is perfect for pools, drainage shafts and water damage in the house and cellar. For heavier contamination and to protect the pump impeller, use of the included stainless steel prefilter is recommended. The robust stainless steel casing and the slide ring sealing make the pump especially long-lasting. You also have the option of extending your guarantee to 5 years. The flat pick-up submersible pump can be adjusted with an continuously variable level sensor, which starts the pump immediately upon contact with water. Additionally, the SP 6 Flat Inox features foldable legs, allowing the submersible pump to start with a water level as low as 7 millimetres. With the switch, the pump can be set to continuous operation in manual mode. It pumps down to a residual mop dry water level of 1 millimetre in both continuous operation and in automatic mode, depending on setting of the level sensor. Furthermore, the Quick Connect connection thread enables quick and easy connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Level SensorFor continuously variable definition of the switch-on and switch-off points of the pumps.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Foldable legs
- Switching from normal operation with a higher capacity to 1 mm flat pick-up with a mop dry result.
Automatic venting
- The pump reliably starts working in manual mode from a water level of 7 cm.
Auto/manual switch
- For switching between automatic and manual mode.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach stainless steel prefilter
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|550
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 14000
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|9
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,9
|Flat pick-up to a depth of (mm)
|1
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 5
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|After-running time (s)
|15
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|1
|Residual water height (mm)
|1
|Connection thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|238 x 287 x 356
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,2
Scope of supply
- Removable stainless steel pre-filter
- Hose connection piece: 1'', 1 1/4'', 1 1/2'' incl. non-return valve
Equipment
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Switch on the pump
- Switch to flat pick-up
- Level sensor: Continuous switching level definition
Videos
Application areas
- Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
- Pumping water from pools
- Installation in drainage shaft