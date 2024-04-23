Submersible dirty water pump SP 7 Dirt
15,500 litres per hour, robust and reliable: the SP 7 Dirt submersible dirty water pump with integrated prefilter and height-adjustable float switch for more flexibility.
The SP 7 Dirt is the highest-performance submersible dirty water pump from Kärcher. With up to 15,500 l/h, it is perfect for especially demanding drainage tasks, e.g. in large garden ponds, flooded cellars or building excavations (max. 100 m³), where dirt particles are up to 30 millimetres in size. If larger dirt presents the threat of a blockage, the integrated stainless steel prefilter can be pulled down to protect the pump impeller. The slide ring sealing, also used in the professional sector, ensures an extra-long lifetime. You also have the option of extending your guarantee to 5 years. The float switch enables other practical features: it switches the pump on and off automatically according to the water level, prevents dry running and is height-adjustable. It can also be fixed so that the submersible pump also pumps out water in continuous operation to a residual water height of 35millimetres. Furthermore, the Quick Connect connection thread enables quick connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Height-adjustable float switchIncreases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 30 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|750
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 15500
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|8
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,8
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 30
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|35
|Residual water height (mm)
|35
|Connection thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 285 x 354
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: 1'', 1 1/4'', 1 1/2''
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Flexible, height-adjustable float switch
- Integrated stainless steel pre-filter
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.
Videos
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
- Draining building pits up to max. 100 m³