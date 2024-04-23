The SP 7 Dirt is the highest-performance submersible dirty water pump from Kärcher. With up to 15,500 l/h, it is perfect for especially demanding drainage tasks, e.g. in large garden ponds, flooded cellars or building excavations (max. 100 m³), where dirt particles are up to 30 millimetres in size. If larger dirt presents the threat of a blockage, the integrated stainless steel prefilter can be pulled down to protect the pump impeller. The slide ring sealing, also used in the professional sector, ensures an extra-long lifetime. You also have the option of extending your guarantee to 5 years. The float switch enables other practical features: it switches the pump on and off automatically according to the water level, prevents dry running and is height-adjustable. It can also be fixed so that the submersible pump also pumps out water in continuous operation to a residual water height of 35millimetres. Furthermore, the Quick Connect connection thread enables quick connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.