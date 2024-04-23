An individually adjustable level sensor starts the dirty water pump Z SP 7 Dirt Inox immediately upon contact with water. If the water level again drops below the level sensor, the pump stops automatically after 15 seconds. The extremely powerful submersible pump is ideal for draining, for example, large garden ponds, flooded cellars or flooded building pits (max. 100 m³), as it can reliably pump dirty water (dirt particles of up to 30 mm) at a rate of up to 15,500 l/h. With even dirtier water, the integrated pull-down stainless steel prefilter serves to protect against blockages. The submersible pump can also be switched to continuous operation by means of the Automatic/Manual switch. It can reliably pump water away down to a residual water level of 35 millimetres – both in continuous operation and in automatic mode, when the level sensor is set accordingly. With the Quick Connect connection thread, 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" inch hoses can be connected without complication. Thanks to the stainless steel housing and robust slide ring sealing, the pump has a particularly long service life. An extended warranty of five years is available as an option.