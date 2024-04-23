Submersible dirty water pump SP 7 Dirt Inox
With level sensor and integrated prefilter: the SP 7 Dirt Inox submersible dirty water pump copes with up to 15,500 l/h of dirty water in demanding drainage tasks.
An individually adjustable level sensor starts the dirty water pump Z SP 7 Dirt Inox immediately upon contact with water. If the water level again drops below the level sensor, the pump stops automatically after 15 seconds. The extremely powerful submersible pump is ideal for draining, for example, large garden ponds, flooded cellars or flooded building pits (max. 100 m³), as it can reliably pump dirty water (dirt particles of up to 30 mm) at a rate of up to 15,500 l/h. With even dirtier water, the integrated pull-down stainless steel prefilter serves to protect against blockages. The submersible pump can also be switched to continuous operation by means of the Automatic/Manual switch. It can reliably pump water away down to a residual water level of 35 millimetres – both in continuous operation and in automatic mode, when the level sensor is set accordingly. With the Quick Connect connection thread, 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" inch hoses can be connected without complication. Thanks to the stainless steel housing and robust slide ring sealing, the pump has a particularly long service life. An extended warranty of five years is available as an option.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Level SensorFor continuously variable definition of the switch-on and switch-off points of the pumps.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 30 mm in size.
Auto/manual switch
- For switching between automatic and manual mode.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Robust and integrated stainless steel prefilter
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. motor rating (W)
|750
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 15500
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|8
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,8
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 30
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|After-running time (s)
|15
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|35
|Residual water height (mm)
|35
|Connection thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|238 x 287 x 354
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: 1'', 1 1/4'', 1 1/2''
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Switch on the pump
- Level sensor: Continuous switching level definition
- Integrated stainless steel pre-filter
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.
- Stainless steel housing
Videos
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
- Draining building pits up to max. 100 m³