The flat-suction SP 9,000 Flat submersible pump reliably helps with pumping out clear or slightly dirty water containing dirt particles up to a size of 5 millimetres. With up to 9,000 l/h, it is ideally suited to draining small pools or basements that have been flooded by groundwater ingress or washing machine leaks. A robust slide ring sealing makes the pump extra long-lasting. An extended warranty of five years is available as an option. A float switch switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, thereby also preventing dry running. Thanks to the fixing attachment for the float, it can also be kept in continuous operation even at a low water level. The SP 9,000 Flat is also equipped with folding support feet which allow for increased capacity when folded out. When folding in the support feet, the submersible clear water pump will start at a water level as low as 7 millimetres and even pump continuously until the water level has dropped to a mop-dry 1 millimetre. The 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses can be quickly and simply connected via the Quick Connect connection thread.