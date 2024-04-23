Its maximum pump capacity of 9,500 litres per hour makes the SP 9,500 Dirt the perfect entry-level model for quickly pumping out and transferring water from water butts and garden ponds. It reliably pumps out clean and dirty water containing dirt particles up to 20 mm in diameter. For heavy dirt, an optional prefilter can be fitted, which protects the pump impeller against blockages caused by branches, for example. The slide ring sealing – a tried-and-tested solution from our Professional range, fitted in all submersible pumps – also guarantees that the pump has an extraordinarily long lifetime. There is also the option to extend the warranty to five years. The submersible dirty water pump is also fitted with a float switch that switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, thereby also preventing dry running. Thanks to the fixing attachment for the float switch, the pump can be used even at a low water level down to a residual water depth of 25 mm. Other practical features: The Quick Connect connection thread enables the quick and simple connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.