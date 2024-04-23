Spray extraction cleaner SE 2 Car
The SE 2 Car spray extraction cleaner effortlessly cleans textile surfaces deep into the fibres. Includes 2-in-1 comfort system, 2-tank system, large buttons and practical twist locks.
Thorough cleaning, deep into the fibres: with the SE 2 Car spray extraction cleaner, the cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure and extracted together with the dissolved dirt – for thorough cleaning results on car seats, upholstery, mattresses and carpets. This attractively designed device has large buttons and twist locks. Its versatile equipment includes an upholstery nozzle for cleaning upholstery and car seats, a 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose and a 2-tank system (removable clean and dirty water tank). Further equipment details: ergonomically shaped carrying handle for easy transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for an easy switch between wet and dry vacuum cleaning without interruption or filter changes, separate filter flap for filter removal without coming into contact with dirt, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuum cleaning. The device can also be used as a multi-purpose vacuum cleaner by removing the clean and dirty water tanks. The SE 2 Car is also ideal for use by allergy sufferers and households with pets.
Features and benefits
2-tank systemSeparate tanks for clean and dirty water. Easy filling and emptying.
Kärcher nozzle technology50 per cent faster drying time for the cleaned surfaces.
Practical accessory storageSecure and practical on-board accessory storage.
2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
- For exceptional cleaning convenience.
Attractive design with large buttons and practical twist locks.
- For easy handling.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- For easy transport.
Flat pleated filter
- Easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming without interruption or filter change.
Separate filter cover
- The filter can be removed quickly and easily without contact with dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s)
|70
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Pump capacity (W)
|max. 40
|Input power turbine/pump (W)
|max. 1400 / max. 40
|Working width (mm)
|128
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Spray volume (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|422 x 320 x 465
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: 110 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Standard
- Detergent: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Upholstery
- Mattresses
- Textile arrases
- Car seats