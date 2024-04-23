Spray extraction cleaner SE 4002
The SE 4002 spray extraction cleaner (spray extraction machine) cleans deep into the fibres. Includes 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray vacuum hose and spray extraction nozzle for upholstery cleaning.
The SE 4002 spray extraction cleaner features the 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray vacuum hose and an additional spray extraction nozzle for upholstery cleaning. The spray extraction cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of textile surfaces (e.g. carpets, mattresses, car seats, etc.). Water and Kärcher RM 519 carpet cleaner are sprayed deep into the textile surfaces under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt. Allergy sufferers can breathe more easily. (Tip: Ideal also for households with pets). Kärcher nozzle technology ensures that cleaned surfaces dry in half the time. Further features: large, removable clean water tank (4 litre): shock-proof and translucent (for easy filling and emptying), 3-in-1 handle for easy carrying, opening, closing and emptying of the machine container, cord hook and practical accessory storage on the container, extensive range of accessories for using the machine as a Multi-purpose Vac.
Features and benefits
Kärcher nozzle technology50 per cent faster drying time for the cleaned surfaces.
Removable fresh water tankEasy to fill and empty without having to open the device. Shockproof and translucent container. Clean water tank easy to attach to the machine.
3-in-1 carrying handleEnables comfortable carrying, as well as opening, closing and emptying of the container.
2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
- For exceptional cleaning convenience.
Cable hook
- cable storage compartment.
Accessory storage possibility on the container
- Practical storage for all accessories.
Robust plastic container and shock-proof clean water tank
- Built to last.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s)
|70
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Pump capacity (W)
|max. 40
|Input power turbine/pump (W)
|max. 1400 / max. 40
|Working width (mm)
|230
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Spray volume (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Power cable (m)
|7,5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|441 x 386 x 480
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 230 mm
- Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: 110 mm
- Wet and dry vacuum floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Foam filter
- Detergent: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Accessory storage on the device
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Upholstery
- Mattresses
- Textile arrases
- Car seats