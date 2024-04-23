Spray extraction cleaner SE 5.100
The SE 5.100 spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces deep into the fibres. With 2-in-1 comfort system, 2-tank system, large buttons and practical twist lock.
Carpets, upholstery, mattresses, car seats: the SE 5.100 spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces deep into the fibres. Cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt – ideal for allergy sufferers and households with pets. The device is in an attractive design with large buttons and twist locks. Features: spray extraction nozzle for cleaning carpets, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose, 2-tank system (removable clean and dirty water tank), ergonomically shaped handle for easy transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming without interruption or filter change, separate filter flap for filter removal without coming into contact with dirt, adjustable dry vacuum nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming, paper filter bag. The device can also be used as a Multi-purpose Vac by removing the clean and dirty water tank.
Features and benefits
2-tank systemSeparate tanks for clean and dirty water. Easy filling and emptying.
Kärcher nozzle technology50 per cent faster drying time for the cleaned surfaces.
Practical accessory storageSecure and practical on-board accessory storage.
2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
- For exceptional cleaning convenience.
Attractive design with large buttons and practical twist locks.
- For easy handling.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- For easy transport.
Flat pleated filter
- Easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming without interruption or filter change.
Separate filter cover
- The filter can be removed quickly and easily without contact with dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s)
|70
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Pump capacity (W)
|max. 40
|Input power turbine/pump (W)
|max. 1400 / max. 40
|Working width (mm)
|230
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Spray volume (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|422 x 320 x 465
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 230 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Dry vacuum floor nozzle: switchable floor nozzle with 2 brush strips
- Upholstery nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Standard
- Detergent: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Practical hose and accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Upholstery
- Mattresses
- Textile arrases
- Car seats