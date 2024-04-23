Water filter system WPC 120 UF
WPC 120 UF water filtration unit with 4-stage ultra filtration system. Reliably removes particles, bacteria, viruses and other contaminants. Ideal for unknown tap water conditions.
Our WPC 120 UF water filtration unit ensures a high level of safety when drinking water quality is unknown thanks to its powerful 4-stage ultra-filtration system, while also boasting ultra-simple operation, installation and maintenance. A wide variety of particles, microplastics, bacteria, viruses, chlorine, heavy metals and drug residues are reliably removed from the water and its taste is significantly improved. The long-lasting filters offer a high capacity of around 2500 litres – this means the filter only needs changing infrequently and this can be done quickly and effortlessly thanks to the convenient bayonet locks. No power connection is required to operate the WPC 120 UF; a tap for dispensing the filtered water is included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
High level of protection against contaminated drinking water3 powerful filters for extra protection in unknown water conditions. Removes particles, bacteria, viruses, chlorine, heavy metals, drug residues. Improves the taste of the drinking water.
Easy installation and maintenanceQuick filter changes thanks to bayonet locks and magnetic fastenings of the hood. Simple to connect to the water line. Adapter and tap included.
High capacityLow servicing costs thanks to infrequent filter changes due to 2,500-l capacity.
Operates without electricity
- No external power connection required.
- Flexible for use in any chosen location.
Specifications
Technical data
|Water inlet pressure (bar)
|1 - 4
|Water supply
|3/8″
|Filter capacity (l)
|2500
|Max. inlet temperature (°C)
|5 - 38
|Flow (l/h)
|120
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|377 x 168 x 421
Scope of supply
- Pre-pure
- Hy-Protect ultra filter
- Post-protect
Videos
Application areas
- Drinking water
- Kitchens