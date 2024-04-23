1/2" thread connector
1/2" thread connector for connecting hose connectors to sprinklers for example (internal thread).
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, 1/2" thread connector for connecting hose connectors to sprinklers (with internal thread). Universal 1/2" thread connector suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. Connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop system
- Can be combined with all common hook-and-loop systems.
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G1/2
|Colour
|Black
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|39 x 39 x 25
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Garden tools and equipment