Brass hose repair connector 1/2", 5/8"
High-quality, tough brass hose repair connector for repairing damaged sections of hoses or connecting hoses with 1/2" and 5/8" internal diameter. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Made from brass
- High-quality, durable material.
Hose connection
- For connecting two hoses or for repairing damaged hoses.
For connecting hoses with mit 1/2" and 5/8 (2.645-102.0) 3/4" (2.645-103.0) inner diameter
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″, 5/8″
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|38 x 38 x 38
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment