Brass hose repair connector 3/4"

High-quality, tough brass hose repair connector for repairing damaged sections of hoses or connecting hoses with 3/4" internal diameter.

Features and benefits
Made from brass
  • High-quality, durable material.
Hose connection
  • For connecting two hoses or for repairing damaged hoses.
For connecting hoses with mit 1/2" and 5/8 (2.645-102.0) 3/4" (2.645-103.0) inner diameter
  • Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 3/4″
Colour brass
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 48 x 38 x 38
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
