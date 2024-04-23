Brass tap connector 1" thread

Tough and durable brass tap connector 1" for heavy-duty use. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.

High-quality brass tap connector 1" thread with rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
High-quality tap connection made of brass
  • Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
  • For easy handling and better attachment
Specifications

Technical data

Thread size G1
Colour brass
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 40 x 43 x 43

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
