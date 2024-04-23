Hose coupling entry with label
Universal hose coupling in ergonomic design for comfortable handling.
Connecting, decoupling and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic Kärcher universal hose coupling. The flexible plug system considerably simplifies the watering of small and large gardens and surfaces. Because functioning tap connectors and hose couplings are the basis of every good watering system. The universal hose coupling is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
- For easy handling.
Universal (1/2", 5/8", 3/4")
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|65 x 33 x 45
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment