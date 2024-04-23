Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, O-ring set includes six sealing rings (four 10.8 mm x 2.6 mm, one 15.9 mm x 2.6 mm, one 17.1 mm x 2.6 mm) and one sprinkler filter. Washer set compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.