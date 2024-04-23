Three-way brass connector
High-quality, tough three-way brass connector for connecting three hoses. For connecting two separate hoses.
High-quality, tough three-way brass connector for connecting three hoses. For connecting two separate hoses. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
3-way connector
- Quick connection of three hose pieces, enabling two independent lines
Made from brass
- High-quality, durable connection piece
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|15 x 55 x 60
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment