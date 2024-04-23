Three-way brass connector

High-quality, tough three-way brass connector for connecting three hoses. For connecting two separate hoses.

High-quality, tough three-way brass connector for connecting three hoses. For connecting two separate hoses. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
3-way connector
  • Quick connection of three hose pieces, enabling two independent lines
Made from brass
  • High-quality, durable connection piece
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 15 x 55 x 60
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
