Three-way-connector with tag

Three-way coupling for precisely connecting three hoses. Robust quality and attractive design.

Sound tap connectors, hose couplings and hoses are the basis of effective watering. This is why Kärcher offers a complete series of accessories for connecting, decoupling and repairing watering systems, such as the three-way coupling for precisely connecting three hoses. The three-way coupling can be used universally with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for simple handling. The three-way coupling is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Robust design
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
For connection of 3 hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 15 x 65 x 60
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
