Two-way connector
Two-way connector for connecting two hoses. Robust quality and attractive design.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the two-way connector for connecting two hoses. This high-quality universal two-way connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. Two-way connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Robust design
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
For connection of 2 hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|51 x 36 x 36
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment