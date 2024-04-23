Washer set
Washer set with three washers (2 for 3/4" , 1 for 1"). Including prefilter for 3/4" thread tap connectors.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the washer set with three washers (2 for 3/4" , 1 for 1"). Washer set also includes a prefilter for 3/4" thread tap connectors. Washer set compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.
Features and benefits
1 pre-filter for G3/4 tap connections
- For fast connection with the garden hose
3 gaskets (2x for G3/4, 1x for G1)
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4 + G1
|Colour
|Black
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|30 x 30 x 3
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment