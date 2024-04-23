Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 1/2"

Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling hand crank and innovative folding function for space-saving storage. Fully assembled.

The fully assembled HT 3.420 1/2" hose trolley kit is perfect for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. It is easy to store and requires minimum space thanks to the innovative folding function. Features: Height-adjustable handle, 20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 3 x hose connectors, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose. Nothing else stands in the way of garden care.

Features and benefits
1x standard hose connector with Aqua Stop
20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
3x standard hose connectors
Fully assembled
Free-running crank handle
  • Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer
Large wheels
  • For increased mobility.
Height-adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 25 m 3/4" hose.
  • Suitable for all common garden hoses
Folding function
  • Space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Hose length (m) 20
Hose diameter 1/2″
Hose capacity (m) max. 20 (1/2")
Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 2,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4,7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 390 x 450 x 700

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Trees
  • Kitchen garden
  • Garden tools and equipment
