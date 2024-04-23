Trolley to go! The new ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 4.520 Kit 5/8" with accessory holder for spray lances, spray guns, etc. and a stowing hook for the short hose is a kit full of ideas. There is no need to drag the hose laboriously through the entire garden anymore as the trolley is always at hand and therefore at the watering site. The long hose is connected to the water tap, rolls out onto the ground and stays there. This keeps the hose clear of garden beds, bushes and furniture. Watering within a range of about 3 to 5 m around the hose trolley is conveniently taken care of with the shorter hose. And thanks to its folding function the HT 4.520 can be stowed easily and especially space-saving. The featues: height adjustable handle, 23 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 3 x hose connector, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 50 m 1/22"-hose or 35 m 5/8"-hose or 23 m 3/4"-hose. Fully assembled.